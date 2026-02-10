GBP Stalls Under 1.3700 as Political Risks Weigh

Key Moments

GBP/USD advanced more than 1.0% over two sessions, retracing roughly half of its decline from the 1.3868 high set at the end of January.

The pair is trading just under 1.3700, capped by resistance at 1.3730-1.3760, with additional barriers seen up to 1.3950.

Momentum indicators remain constructive, but political uncertainty around the U.K. Prime Minister is tempering bullish follow-through.

GBP/USD Recovery Cools Near Short-Term Resistance

GBP/USD has staged a firm two-day rebound, climbing more than 1.0% and drawing support from renewed U.S. dollar softness. The upswing has allowed the pair to recoup around half of the pullback from the 4½-year high of 1.3868 that was reached at the end of January. Despite this rebound, the move has lagged the advance in other major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, as markets continue to assess the implications of another leadership challenge facing the U.K. Prime Minister.

After this latest advance, the pair is fluctuating just below the 1.3700 handle and remains some distance from the key resistance band between 1.3730 and 1.3760. A sustained break through that corridor would be needed for buyers to challenge the next upside area in the 1.3815-1.3840 region. If bullish momentum accelerates beyond that, market focus could then turn toward the 1.3950 zone.

Technical Picture: Momentum Favorable but Not Unqualified

Short-term technical signals remain broadly supportive of the upward bias. The pair is pivoting around its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and holding above it, while momentum gauges continue to lean positive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned comfortably above the 50 level, and the stochastic oscillator is still edging higher, collectively implying that additional upside potential has not yet been exhausted.

However, the RSI has yet to record a new higher high, which serves as a note of caution for trend followers looking for confirmation of a more robust bullish phase. This moderation in momentum comes as political considerations cloud the backdrop, limiting conviction in chasing the move higher without a clearer catalyst.

Key Levels: Support, Resistance, and Moving Averages

On the downside, immediate support is located near 1.3615, where price action is reinforced by the 20-day SMA. A break below that level would likely draw attention to the 1.3540 region, which aligns with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the advance from October to January.

Further south, a trendline in the vicinity of the 50-day SMA is anticipated to offer an additional layer of protection around 1.3480. Below that, the 200-day SMA, currently near 1.3425, represents an important longer-term reference point that could help limit a more pronounced bearish shift.

Level Type Comment 1.3950 Resistance Next upside zone if momentum accelerates 1.3815-1.3840 Resistance Key area to clear for a more decisive bullish breakout 1.3730-1.3760 Resistance Initial barrier above 1.3700 1.3700 Price area Current pivot region just below this mark 1.3615 Support First downside support near 20-day SMA 1.3540 Support Near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-January rally 1.3480 Support Trendline support close to the 50-day SMA 1.3425 Support Approximate location of the 200-day SMA

Outlook: Bullish Bias Faces Political Headwinds

The broader tone for GBP/USD remains tilted to the upside, supported by constructive momentum indicators and the series of higher technical support levels. Nonetheless, the pair is confronting substantial resistance overhead, and the renewed political uncertainty surrounding the U.K. leadership is complicating the path higher.

Without a clear catalyst to propel a clean move through 1.3730-1.3760 and then above the 1.3815-1.3840 band, the advance is likely to remain vulnerable to consolidation or pullbacks. For now, the market is balancing a still-bullish short-term structure against a more fragile fundamental backdrop, leaving sterling bulls in need of stronger conviction to drive a sustained break higher.