Gaming, AI Fuel 90% Profit Spike for Tencent in Q4

Key moments

Tencent reports a significant 90% year-over-year profit increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, exceeding market expectations.

The company’s gaming division is seeing significant expansion, driven by strong performance in both domestic and international markets, particularly with titles like Honour of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

Tencent emphasizes the growing impact of artificial intelligence on its revenue streams, particularly in advertising and cloud services, accompanied by a substantial increase in capital expenditure.

Tencent’s Q4 2024 Financial Performance: AI Investments and Gaming Sector Surge

Tencent has announced its fourth-quarter financial results for 2024, revealing a substantial surge in profitability and revenue. The company reported a 90% increase in profit attributable to equity holders, reaching 51.3 billion Chinese yuan, significantly surpassing analyst estimates. This growth was primarily driven by strong performance in both its gaming and advertising divisions. Concurrently, revenue saw an 11% year-over-year increase, totaling 172.4 billion Chinese yuan, also exceeding market expectations.

The gaming sector proved to be a key driver of Tencent’s financial success. Domestic gaming revenue experienced a 23% increase, attributed to the strong performance of popular titles and a favorable comparison to the previous year’s lower figures. International gaming revenue also grew, rising by 15%, reflecting Tencent’s successful expansion efforts in overseas markets. This growth underscores the company’s ability to navigate both domestic and international gaming landscapes.

Furthermore, Tencent is placing significant emphasis on its artificial intelligence initiatives. The company highlighted the increasing contribution of AI to its revenue, particularly in advertising and cloud computing. The integration of AI technologies has enabled more targeted advertising and improved cloud service offerings. To support these AI endeavors, Tencent has substantially increased its capital expenditure, more than tripling it from 23.89 billion in 2023 to 76.8 billion yuan in 2024. This investment is directed towards acquiring essential hardware, such as GPUs and servers, necessary for AI development and deployment. The company anticipates that these investments will yield long-term benefits, enhancing productivity and driving further growth in its various business segments.