Key Moments:

On Monday, Deliveroo disclosed the suspension of its £100 million ($133.13 million) share buyback plan.

The decision follows a proposal from DoorDash to acquire Deliveroo for £2.7 billion ($3.6 billion).

Deliverboo’s stock price enjoyed a significant jump, skyrocketing by 17.60%.

Deliveroo Suspends Share Repurchase Program

Deliveroo ROO has put a stop to its £100 million ($133.13 million) share buyback initiative, the company announced on Monday. The decision comes shortly after Deliveroo revealed it had received an acquisition proposal from its US-based competitor, DoorDash.

DoorDash Pursues Full Acquisition of Deliveroo

Last Friday, Deliveroo reported that DoorDash had approached the company on April 5 with a proposal to purchase all outstanding shares for a total consideration of £2.7 billion ($3.6 billion). The board of directors at Deliveroo confirmed that they had commenced discussions with DoorDash and had granted the American company access to conduct due diligence. However, they also cautioned that there was no guarantee that these preliminary talks would ultimately lead to a definitive acquisition agreement. As the potential acquisition creates significant uncertainty around Deliveroo’s future, this prompted the suspension of the share repurchase effort.

Analysis from Morgan Stanley’s Luke Holbrook suggests that DoorDash’s interest in Deliveroo is logical. He cited the absence of significant geographical overlap between the operational areas of the two companies as reasoning.

Stocks Leaps Over 17%

Holbrook also noted that there is a consensus among investors that the corporate cultures of the two entities are potentially compatible. Indeed, Monday’s early trading session witnessed Deliveroo’s shares climb by 25.8 pence, or a substantial 17.60%, to reach 172.4 pence. This price marked the stock’s peak performance since January 2022, signaling a surge in positive sentiment following the company’s recent announcements.