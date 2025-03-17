Key moments

The British Pound Sterling has risen by 0.30% against the U.S. Dollar, with the GBP/USD trading above 1.2970.

Investors are awaiting crucial monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE).

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is currently trading around 103.50.

GBP/USD Climbs as Market Anticipates Impact of Upcoming Fed and BoE Monetary Policy Announcements

The British Pound Sterling has demonstrated resilience against the U.S. Dollar, trading closer to 1.3000 and registering a 0.30% increase. This stability arrives amidst a week packed with significant economic announcements from both sides of the Atlantic, prompting traders to adopt a cautious stance.

Early Monday trading saw the GBP/USD pair navigating a narrow range, hovering below 1.2920, before climbing past 1.2970. Investors are currently holding back from making substantial moves, anticipating crucial monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE).

The Fed’s interest rate decision, along with the release of the updated Summary of Economic Projections, is scheduled for Wednesday. The following day, the BoE is expected to announce its own policy stance, with expectations leaning towards maintaining current interest rates. These central bank announcements are poised to inject volatility into the currency markets as traders seek clues about future monetary policy trajectories.

Prior to these central bank events, the U.S. economic calendar will feature the release of February’s Retail Sales data. Market forecasts anticipate a 0.7% monthly increase, recovering from January’s 0.9% contraction. A significant deviation from this forecast could trigger immediate reactions in the USD, influencing the GBP/USD pair. However, broader market sentiment, particularly the performance of Wall Street, could also play a significant role in shaping the day’s trading dynamics.

The recent contraction in UK GDP has temporarily stalled the GBP/USD’s ascent towards the 1.30 mark. The BoE’s upcoming rate decision, coupled with the Fed’s announcement and UK claimant count data, will be critical in shaping the pair’s future direction. Amidst fluctuating oil prices and escalating trade tensions, central banks are grappling with the dilemma of balancing economic growth and inflation control. Moreover, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) continues underperforming, trading around 103.50 at the time of writing.