Spot Silver hits one-week high near $38.50

Spot Silver scaled a fresh one-week high of $38.49 on Monday, as market players continued to fret over US trade policy.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said over the weekend that August 1st was the firm deadline for countries to start paying the so called reciprocal tariffs.

He also stated that discussions could continue beyond that particular date.

Lutnick noted that smaller nations would likely have to pay a baseline tariff of 10%.

Lutnick’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump’s letters to major trade partners earlier in July, in which he informed them of new tariff rates.

Additional support for the white metal came from China, where the industry ministry said it would stabilize growth in major sectors such as machinery, autos and electrical equipment.

Next, investors are now expecting the upcoming speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Michelle Bowman for more clues on future policy direction.

Spot Silver was last up 0.77% on the day to trade at $38.47 per troy ounce.