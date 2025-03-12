Key moments

U.S. natural gas futures fell below $4.200, reversing a prior surge to $4.901.

Warmer-than-average temperature forecasts have dampened heating demand expectations, driving this significant price correction.

While short-term demand is weak, projected inventory levels are 10% below the five-year average by summer, and restrained rig activity suggests potential long-term price support.

Natural Gas Prices Plunge Due to Warm Weather Outlook

U.S. natural gas futures experienced a notable decline, dropping under $4.200, as market dynamics shifted in response to a confluence of factors. This retreat follows a period of upward momentum that saw futures reach a peak of $4.901, marking a significant correction driven by profit-taking and evolving weather forecasts. The recent downward pressure on natural gas prices can be largely attributed to predictions of warmer-than-average temperatures across the United States. These forecasts have led to dampened expectations for heating demand.

Persistent supply tightness, with U.S. natural gas inventories projected to be 10% below the five-year average by summer, is a key factor despite current short-term demand weakness. This suggests potential price support if demand conditions improve.

Amidst these developments, trade tensions briefly flared as Trump announced plans to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. However, this was later clarified to maintain the original 25% tariff after Ontario paused its electricity surcharge.