DXY Rebounds to 103.55, but US Slowdown and Tariffs Cast Shadow

DXY Rebounds to 103.55, but US Slowdown and Tariffs Cast Shadow

Updated: March 12, 2025

Key moments

  • DXY recovers to approximately 103.55, rebounding from a four-month low.
  • Technical analysis indicates an oversold RSI, suggesting potential consolidation.
  • Key support identified in the 103.00-103.10 range, with resistance at 104.40.

DXY Technicals: 103.55 Rebound, Support at 103.00, Resistance at 104.40

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six major currencies, has experienced a recovery, climbing to near 103.55 in early European trading. This rebound follows a dip to around 103.20, a four-month low. However, despite this upward movement, concerns regarding a potential US economic slowdown and the broader impact of tariffs on global economic growth are tempering expectations for sustained gains.

DXY Rebounds to 103.55

Technical analysis of the DXY daily chart reveals a persistent bearish sentiment, with the index remaining below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reinforces this downward momentum, positioning itself below the midline. Nevertheless, the RSI’s oversold condition suggests the possibility of a period of consolidation before any further depreciation of the DXY. This indicates a potential for short term sideways price action.

The 103.00-103.10 zone has emerged as a crucial support level, coinciding with the lower boundary of the Bollinger Band and a significant psychological threshold. A breach of this support could lead to further declines, with subsequent support identified at 102.27 and 100.53. Conversely, resistance is noted at 104.40, and a break above this level could pave the way for a move towards 106.35 and potentially 107.38. The market is weighing the technical signals against the underlying economic concerns, creating a complex picture for the DXY’s near-term trajectory.

