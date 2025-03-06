Ripple Gains 4.6% to $2.62, Huge Whales Transactions Spark Potential Price Rally

Key moments

Over $5.37 billion in XRP moved within 24 hours, coinciding with reports of its inclusion in the U.S. crypto reserve.

Whale addresses added 1.34 billion XRP, worth approximately $3.26 billion.

XRP active addresses skyrocketed by 620%, and speculation of an XRP ETF approval in 2025 is growing.

XRP Trading Volume Has Exploded, With Over $5.37 Billion XRP Moved in 24 Hours

XRP has once again captured market attention, with recent blockchain analytics indicating a substantial movement of over $5.37 billion in XRP within a 24-hour period. This surge in transactional activity aligns with Donald Trump’s public declaration that XRP will be incorporated into the U.S. crypto reserve.

Joining Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA), XRP’s inclusion in America’s strategic digital asset reserves has bolstered market optimism. The subsequent rise in XRP transfers suggests that institutional investors and large-scale holders are positioning themselves for potential long-term gains.

According to media reports, over the past week, whale addresses holding between 100 million and 1 billion XRP have collectively accumulated 1.34 billion XRP, valued at approximately $3.26 billion. These large holders reportedly capitalized on lower prices, rather than engaging in panic selling, which underscores strong institutional confidence in XRP.

Despite the recent market downturn, whales have maintained their positions, signaling an expectation of a price rebound. This accumulation pattern is viewed as a positive indicator, often preceding potential price increases.

Beyond whale activity, XRP’s active addresses have experienced a remarkable 620% surge, escalating from 74,589 to 462,650 in a single day. This significant increase in network activity reflects growing investor confidence and reinforces the bullish outlook for XRP.

With XRP’s increasing adoption and growing speculation about its potential to surpass Ethereum in market capitalization, investors are now anticipating new all-time highs.

Another bullish factor is the escalating speculation surrounding the approval of an XRP ETF. Polymarket data indicates a 78% probability of an XRP ETF being approved in 2025.

If the SEC approves an XRP spot ETF, it could trigger a surge in institutional demand and propel the token to unprecedented price levels.