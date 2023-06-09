GXO reveals multi-year expansion plan in Germany

GXO Logistics Inc said on Thursday that it was initiating a multi-year plan to significantly expand its operations in Germany.

In the initial phase, the company intends to invest in a new, 387,000 square foot, state-of-the-art warehouse in Dormagen – an essential logistics location in Dusseldorf.

The Dormagen facility is expected to be a launchpad for GXO’s market expansion, headed by Stefan Van Hoof, who has recently been appointed as GXO’s Managing Director of Central Europe.

Van Hoof became part of GXO through its acquisition of Clipper in 2022, where he assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Mainland Europe.

”One of the many benefits of our acquisition of Clipper was growing our presence in Germany. We are very excited by the significant growth opportunities in this highly attractive market. Our expansion brings to the market a new approach, new energy, as well as offering greater choice than traditional logistics providers. We’re seeing increasing demand to partner with GXO from existing and new customers in ecommerce, fashion, and consumer technology, because of our agility, unique capabilities and tech expertise,” Richard Cawston, GXO’s President for Europe, said in a press release.

Estimated at $20 billion in annual revenue, Germany’s contract logistics market is forecast to expand rapidly because of the ongoing modernization of supply chains, acceleration of nearshoring, along with rising demand from businesses to outsource in order to cut costs and improve efficiency.