Key Moments:

The DAX rose 0.87% to 23,287.37 points on Monday, nearing its March record of 23,476.01.

The Sentix Eurozone Sentiment Index climbed to -8.1 in May.

Rheinmetall led the DAX with a 3.05% gain amid fresh momentum for defense stocks.

Stocks Rise on Trade Optimism and Improving Sentiment

German stocks continued their rally at the start of the week, with the DAX index adding 0.87% to reach 23,287.37 basis points. This followed last week’s strong 3.8% gain, and the index now approaches the record figure of 23,476.01 achieved in March.

According to Thomas Altmann of QC Partners, the recent dominance of trade deal optimism had ignited a new wave of market euphoria. He added that the crucial question now was whether concrete negotiation outcomes would validate this enthusiasm.

Despite a lack of confirmed agreements, renewed optimism about the Eurozone’s economy emerged. The Sentix survey, which is held every month, showed that investor sentiment improved in May. The index jumped by 11.4 points to a negative 8.1. The reading recovered from its sharp April downturn, which had been triggered by new US tariffs announced by the Trump administration.

Rheinmetall shares surged 3.05%, leading the DAX, while Renk posted a 3.48% gain in the MDAX. Both benefited from ongoing investor interest in defense companies amid heightened geopolitical risks. Other top gainers include Commerzbank (up 2.29%) and Airbus (1.96%), with the latter gaining momentum as a drop in oil prices bolstered confidence in airline stocks.

Trade Hope Tempered by Caution

Recent signs of dialogue between China and the US have contributed to the positive market outlook. As announced by China’s Ministry of Commerce, officials are open to discussions after the US initiated outreach following steep new tariff measures.

Still, not all analysts are convinced that optimism will translate into results. RoboMarkets’ Jürgen Molnar observed that the markets were being propelled by the expectation that the tariff issue would ultimately dissolve. However, he warned that this might prove to be mere “wishful thinking.”