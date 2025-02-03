Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Arthur J. Gallagher announces acquisition of W K Webster

, | Updated: February 3, 2025

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, said on Monday that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, had acquired W K Webster & Co Ltd.

However, the company did not disclose any financial details of the agreement.

Based in London, W K Webster is specialized in marine and transit claims management, as it provides comprehensive services to insurers and self-insured corporations worldwide.

“As a leader in marine and transit claims services, W K Webster brings longstanding market expertise and expands Gallagher Bassett’s specialty capabilities globally,” J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“I am excited to welcome Anthony and his team to our growing Gallagher family of professionals,” the CEO added.

Stock Performance

The shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) closed 0.93% ($2.79) higher at $301.82 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $75.396 billion.

The shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) went up 26.22% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 6.33% so far this year.

