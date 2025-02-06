BBB Foods announces secondary offering pricing

BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) said on Wednesday that it had priced an underwritten public offering of 21,000,000 Class A common shares at a public offering price of $28.25 per share.

The offering is to close on or about February 7th, BBB Foods said.

The underwriters have been granted the option to buy up to 3,150,000 additional Class A common shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as global coordinators, while Banco BTG Pactual, S.A. – Cayman Branch, Santander US Capital Markets LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc are serving as joint bookrunners of the offering.

Stock Performance

The shares of BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) closed 2.79% ($0.82) lower at $28.57 in New York on Wednesday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.206 billion.

The shares of BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) went up 45.02% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 1.02% so far this year.