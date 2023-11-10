Soho House & Co names new Chief Operating Officer

Soho House & Co Inc said on Friday that it had appointed Tom Collins as its next Chief Operating Officer, effective November 1st.

During his 10-year tenure at Soho House, Collins has assumed a number of senior leadership roles. He began in UK operations and moved to management of the European region in April 2022.

At the beginning of this year, Collins’ remit expanded to include Asia.

“I am delighted that Tom has agreed to take on this role and to help drive Soho House & Co.’s continued growth and success. As operational lead across multiple successful regions, Tom has more than proven his ability during his long tenure with the business. I look forward to working further with Tom and the rest of our leadership team as we continue to grow and enhance the experience for our members, and drive greater profitability,” Andrew Carnie, Chief Executive Officer of Soho House & Co, said in a press release.

“Soho House has been on a remarkable journey during the last decade, expanding into exciting cities and welcoming new members from around the world. I’ve had the privilege of learning from Nick and Andrew’s visionary leadership and the development opportunities they’ve offered me have been the cornerstone of my career. I’m genuinely excited to embrace this new challenge and contribute to the future success of Soho House,” Tom Collins commented.