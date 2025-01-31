Metsera prices Initial Public Offering at $18.00/share

Metsera Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, said on Thursday that it had priced its initial public offering of 15,277,778 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, are expected to be about $275.0 million.

The company’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MTSR” on January 31st.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are serving as joint bookrunners for the offering, which is expected to close on February 3rd.

The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to buy up to additional 2,291,666 shares of common stock at the IPO price less underwriting discounts and commissions.