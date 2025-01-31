Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Metsera prices Initial Public Offering at $18.00/share

Metsera prices Initial Public Offering at $18.00/share

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
January 31, 2025

Metsera Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, said on Thursday that it had priced its initial public offering of 15,277,778 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, are expected to be about $275.0 million.

The company’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MTSR” on January 31st.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are serving as joint bookrunners for the offering, which is expected to close on February 3rd.

The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to buy up to additional 2,291,666 shares of common stock at the IPO price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

