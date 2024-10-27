Italy’s consumer morale worsens in October

Consumer morale in Italy has weakened in October, data by the National Institute of Statistics showed.

The gauge of consumer confidence came in at a reading of 97.4 in October, while easing from 98.3 in September.

The latest figure fell short of market consensus of 98.5, but it remained above the average for the year.

The sub-index of current climate fell to 99.7 in October from 103.9 in September, while the future climate sub-index dropped to a six-month low of 95.0 from 97.4 in September.

Meanwhile, the sub-index of personal climate improved to 96.6 in October from 96.3 in September.

The EUR/GBP currency pair settled 0.28% lower at 0.8321 on Friday. For the week, the minor currency pair inched down 0.05%.