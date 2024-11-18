Sysco Corp announces $0.51 quarterly dividend

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY), a global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on January 24th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3rd 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Sysco Corp (SYY) closed 0.01% ($0.01) lower at $74.95 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $36.817 billion.

The shares of Sysco Corp (SYY) went down 4.34% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 2.49% so far this year.