Thermon appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR), a leader in industrial process heating solutions, said on Wednesday that it had appointed Jan L. Schott as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 14th.

Schott has over three decades of global financial, commercial and operational experience and a deep background across the energy verticals.

Before joining Thermon, Jan Schott was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at TG Natural Resources.

Previously, Schott served as Chief Financial Officer at Texas Crude Energy LLC and, before that, as Chief Financial Officer at Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

“Jan is a proven public company finance executive who brings significant financial expertise and deep capital markets experience to the role of Chief Financial Officer,” Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thermon, said in a press release.

“Jan has a demonstrated track-record of disciplined financial management and complex financial transaction execution that will make her a valuable partner in our ongoing efforts to drive growth and operational excellence across the organization.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) closed 2.67% ($0.79) lower at $28.77 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the losses from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $972.157 million.

The shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) went up 62.20% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 11.64% so far this year.