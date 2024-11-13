Crescent Capital BDC announces $0.42 dividend

Crescent Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: CCAP) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on January 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31st 2024, the company said.

Crescent Capital BDC also announced a third quarter supplemental cash dividend of $0.07 per share to shareholders of record as of November 29th, which will be paid on December 16th.

Stock Performance

The shares of Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) closed 3.24% ($0.59) higher at $18.81 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $697.127 million.

The shares of Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) went up 35.99% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 8.23% so far this year.