PJT Partners announces $0.25 quarterly dividend

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 19th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5th 2025, the company said.

For full year 2024, PJT Partners reported GAAP pre-tax income of $271 million and adjusted pre-tax income of $278 million, both recording a 52% surge compared to 2023.

The company reported GAAP diluted EPS of $4.92 and adjusted EPS of $5.02, up 58% YoY and 54% YoY respectively.

Total revenue stood at $1.49 billion in 2024, or a 29% surge from a year earlier.

“Our firm delivered record setting full year 2024 results with record performance in all our businesses. We remain focused on further expanding our firmwide capabilities as we continue to provide clients with differentiated advice and differentiated outcomes. As before, we remain highly confident in our future growth prospects,” Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of PJT Partners Inc (PJT) closed 5.10% ($8.44) higher at $173.77 in New York on Tuesday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since November 6th 2024.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $6.837 billion.

The shares of PJT Partners Inc (PJT) went up 54.91% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 10.11% so far this year.