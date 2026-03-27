NOK Gains on Norges Bank Pause, Rate Outlook Shifts

Key Moments

Norges Bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 4.00% in what Danske Research described as a hawkish hold.

The bank’s rate path was lifted by 20-45bp, and Danske now expects two 25bp hikes in June and September, with rate cuts starting in 2027.

EUR/NOK briefly dropped to 11.10 after the announcement before partially retracing as weaker equities pressured NOK.

Policy Decision: Hawkish Hold at 4.00%

Danske Research Team reported that Norges Bank opted to keep its key policy rate steady at 4.00%, characterizing the move as a hawkish hold. The decision was taken unanimously, but the internal discussion revealed differing views on the need for an immediate increase.

According to the newly added “Summary of the Committee’s deliberations,” some policymakers supported an immediate hike, while others preferred to wait for additional information on the inflation outlook. This mix of views underscored a bias toward tighter policy in the near term despite the unchanged rate.

Upward Revision to the Rate Path

The research note highlighted that the policy rate trajectory was adjusted higher. As stated:

“‘Judgement’ was used to lift the rate path by 20-45bp, showing a short-term desire to tighten policy. We have revised our Norges Bank call, now expecting two 25bp hikes, in June and September, this year, followed by four 25bp rate cuts in 2027, and a final 25bp cut in 2028.”

This revision reflects Danske’s updated expectations for the sequence of rate moves following Norges Bank’s latest communication and forward guidance.

Period Expected Policy Move (Danske Research) Current Key policy rate held at 4.00% June (this year) 25bp rate hike September (this year) 25bp rate hike 2027 Four 25bp rate cuts 2028 Final 25bp rate cut

Market Response: EUR/NOK and Equity Moves

The FX market reacted swiftly to the more hawkish signal from Norges Bank. Danske Research noted:

“EUR/NOK fell sharply yesterday and briefly touched 11.10 after Norges Bank signalled upcoming rate hikes. The pair partially reversed course as falling equities weighed on the NOK.”

This sequence illustrates how initial NOK strength driven by monetary policy expectations was later tempered by risk sentiment and equity market weakness.

Context From Danske Research

Summarizing the overall policy communication, Danske Research wrote:

“In Norway, Norges Bank unanimously held the key policy rate unchanged at 4.00% in a ‘hawkish hold’. The newly included “Summary of the Committee’s deliberations” showed how some members had argued for an immediate hike, while others preferred to await more information on the prospects for inflation.”

The report emphasized that the combination of a steady rate, a higher projected path, and explicit internal debate signaled a clear tightening bias in the short term, which supported the Norwegian Krone despite subsequent pressure from weaker equity markets.