Black Hills Corp announces $0.65 dividend

October 30, 2024 9:45 am

Black Hills (NYSE: BKH), a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 1st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) closed 0.66% ($0.40) lower at $59.95 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.181 billion.

The shares of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) went down 23.30% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 11.12% so far this year.

