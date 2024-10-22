CMS Energy Corp announces $0.515 quarterly dividend

CMS Energy Corp (NYSE: CMS) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on November 27th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) closed 0.17% ($0.12) lower at $71.17 in New York on Monday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $21.261 billion.

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) went down 8.30% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 22.56% so far this year.