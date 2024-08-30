Japan’s July unemployment rate hits 1-year high

The unemployment rate in Japan was reported at 2.7% in July, up from 2.5% in the prior month, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications showed.

It has been the highest jobless rate since August 2023.

The number of unemployed persons went up by 110,000 to 1.87 million in July, while the number of employed persons dropped by 200,000 to 67.66 million.

In the meantime, Japan’s labor force decreased by 90,000 to 69.54 million in July, while persons detached from the labor force rose by 20,000 to 40.32 million.

And, the jobs to applications ratio in Japan edged up to 1.24 in July from June’s more than 2-year low of 1.23.

The Japanese Yen was little changed on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/JPY currency pair last trading at 145.086.