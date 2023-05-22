Volvo to sell up to 1,000 electric trucks to Holcim

Volvo Trucks said on Monday that it had signed a letter of intent over the sale of 1,000 electric trucks between now and 2030 to Holcim, which is among the largest building solution providers globally.

The first 130 heavy electric Volvo FH and Volvo FM trucks are expected to be delivered to certain markets such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland during the fourth quarter of this year and throughout 2024.

With the replacement of 1,000 existing Volvo FH diesel trucks with Volvo FH Electric trucks using green electricity on a typical route, the company expects to save up to 50,000 tons of CO2 per year.

“Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference are essential for making big CO2 reductions a reality. I’m very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim, and the results we are achieving together,” Martin Lundstedt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Group, said in a press release.

“The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains. We are excited to be partnering with Volvo to decarbonize our European operations’ logistics with electric fleets, advancing our goal to reach 30% of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks by 2030,” Jan Jenisch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Holcim, said.