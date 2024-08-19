fbpx

United Fire announces $0.16 quarterly dividend

August 19, 2024 10:23 am

United Fire (NASDAQ: UFCS) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock.

It has been United Fire’s 226th consecutive quarterly dividend paid.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 13th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 30th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) closed 0.10% ($0.02) higher at $19.63 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous three market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $497.348 million.

The shares of United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) went down 26.46% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 2.43% so far this year.

