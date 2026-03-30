Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Dollar Strength, Geopolitics

Key Moments

The US dollar strengthened into the weekend as markets hedged geopolitical risks, though some of those positions have been unwound this morning.

The RBI’s move to cap banks’ onshore USD open positions at $100 million initially lifted the rupee, but the currency quickly retreated back toward Friday’s record lows.

USDINR remains in a broader bullish structure across timeframes, with traders watching US-Iran developments and incoming US data as potential catalysts.

Macro Overview: Dollar Firm, Geopolitics in Focus

The US dollar advanced against major counterparts heading into the weekend as market participants positioned for the possibility of a ground offensive. This morning, some softness is emerging as those defensive trades are partially unwound.

Attention remains firmly on US-Iran talks. Pakistan has confirmed that negotiations may occur in Islamabad in the coming days, and Trump commented that they are performing “extremely well” and that a deal could be reached “pretty soon,” while cautioning that they might fail as well.

For now, the dollar’s bias continues to tilt to the upside, with traders closely monitoring news flow and, in particular, Trump’s activity on Truth Social, where a single post has the potential to trigger significant market swings.

Interest-rate expectations for this year remain stable, with markets only factoring in 5 bps of additional tightening by year-end, suggesting little conviction around any imminent policy shift.

INR Under Pressure Despite RBI Measures

The Indian rupee started the session on a firmer footing after the Reserve Bank of India imposed a cap on the open positions banks can hold in the onshore currency market, limiting them to $100 million at the end of each trading day. This measure was announced on Friday after markets had closed.

Despite continued intervention by the central bank, these efforts have not delivered sustained support. Initial gains in the rupee faded rapidly, with the currency now trading back around Friday’s levels.

Market participants remain focused on US-Iran dynamics and the potential for further escalation. A scenario involving a ground invasion would likely send the USDINR pair sharply higher again. Conversely, if an agreement is reached between the US and Iran, or if Trump opts to scale back militarily and end hostilities, the pair could see a meaningful pullback.

From a broader perspective, the rupee continues to trade within a structurally bearish trend against the US dollar. Dip-buyers are expected to keep searching for entries near key technical support areas to extend the move into fresh highs for USDINR.

USDINR Technical Picture – Multi-Timeframe View

Timeframe Current Setup Buyer Focus Seller Focus Daily Price opened near the upper boundary of a broken channel and advanced as dip-buyers faded intervention. Defend the upper bound of the channel on any pullback and drive the pair into new highs. Force a move back below the upper bound of the channel to regain control and target a deeper correction toward the lower bound. 4-hour RBI intervention was quickly faded, with price now hovering around Friday’s levels. Seek a breakout above recent highs to add to bullish positions and target new peaks. Enter around current levels with risk defined above the highs, aiming for a move back toward the channel’s upper boundary. 1-hour Price action remains constrained within the channel. Look for a breakout higher from the current range. Position for a retracement toward the lower bound of the channel.

Daily Chart: Buyers Fade Intervention

On the daily timeframe, USDINR opened near the upper edge of a previously broken channel and moved higher almost immediately as dip-buyers stepped in to counter the latest intervention efforts. Should the pair retrace back to the channel’s upper bound, buyers are expected to reemerge to maintain upward momentum and attempt fresh highs.

For sellers to regain some influence, the pair would need to drop decisively below that upper boundary, which could pave the way for a broader correction toward the lower bound of the channel.

4-Hour Chart: Rapid Reversal of RBI Impact

On the 4-hour chart, the RBI’s latest action was faded quickly, with price now trading close to Friday’s levels. This area may attract sellers looking to establish short positions with a clearly defined stop above the recent highs, targeting a move back toward the upper limit of the channel.

Buyers, by contrast, are likely focused on securing a clear break above current resistance to reinforce the bullish outlook and drive the pair toward new highs.

1-Hour Chart: Range Dynamics Dominate

The 1-hour chart adds limited new information. Sellers are expected to monitor for opportunities to trade a pullback toward the lower boundary of the channel, while buyers will be watching for confirmation of an upside breakout.

Event Calendar: US Data and Fed Communication Ahead

A series of US macro releases and central bank communications are lined up and could influence USDINR price action in the near term: