Amgen Inc announces $2.25 quarterly dividend

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) said that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 6th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Amgen Inc (AMGN) closed 0.46% ($1.54) lower at $333.99 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $179.164 billion.

The shares of Amgen Inc (AMGN) went up 9.66% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 15.96% so far this year.