EMCOR announces $0.25 quarterly cash dividend

EMCOR (NYSE: EME) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on July 30th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of EMCOR Group Inc (EME) closed 3.99% ($14.23) higher at $371.09 in New York on Wednesday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $17.465 billion.

The shares of EMCOR Group Inc (EME) went up 45.45% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 72.25% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 1 out of 2 surveyed investment analysts had rated EMCOR Group Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while other 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $410.00, which translates into a 10.49% upside compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $410.00.