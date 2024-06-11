One Liberty Properties announces $0.45 quarterly dividend

One Liberty Properties Inc (NYSE: OLP) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

It also represents the company’s 126th consecutive quarterly dividend.

The dividend will be paid on July 9th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 25th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP) closed 0.64% ($0.15) higher at $23.63 in New York on Monday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $486.62 million.

The shares of One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP) went down 1.39% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 7.85% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 1 out of 2 surveyed investment analysts had rated One Liberty Properties Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while other 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $24.75, which translates into a 4.74% upside compared to the closing price on Monday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $25.00.