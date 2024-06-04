US job openings fall to lowest level since February 2021

The number of job openings in the US was reported at 8.059 million in April, or a decrease by 296,000 compared to the prior month.

It has been the lowest number of openings since February 2021 and fell well short of market expectations of 8.34 million.

In April, job openings were lower in health care and social assistance, by 204,000, and in state and local government education, by 59,000.

Meanwhile, the number of openings rose in private educational services, by 50,000.

The number of job openings decreased sizably in the Midwest, by 224,000, the Northeast, by 97,000, and in the West, by 67,000, the data showed.

An increase was reported in the South, by 93,000.

The US Dollar Index, which reflects the relative strength of the US Dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, was edging up 0.10% to 104.141 on Tuesday.

Still, the DXY was hovering just above an 8-week low of 103.993.