Prologis increases quarterly dividend to $1.01

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 5.21% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share.

The dividend will be paid on March 31st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18th 2025, the company said.

Prologis Inc also announced a dividend of $1.0675 per share on its 8.54% Series Q Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. It will be paid on March 31st.

Stock Performance

The shares of Prologis Inc (PLD) closed 0.06% ($0.07) higher at $120.97 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $112.122 billion.

The shares of Prologis Inc (PLD) went down 20.70% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 14.45% so far this year.