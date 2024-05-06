CNO Financial raises quarterly dividend to $0.16

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) said that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase from a prior dividend of $0.15 per share.

The dividend will be paid on June 24th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) closed 0.22% ($0.06) lower at $27.11 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.943 billion.

The shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) went up 22.10% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 2.83% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 3 out of 5 surveyed investment analysts had rated CNO Financial Group’s stock as “Hold”, while 2 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $29.40, which translates into an 8.45% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $30.00.