Euro Area unemployment rate stable at record low of 6.5%

The jobless rate in the Euro Area was reported at an all-time low of 6.5% in March, or unchanged from the prior three months and also matching market consensus.

In March, the number of unemployed persons dropped by 94,000 from the preceding month to 11.087 million, data by Eurostat showed.

Euro Area’s youth unemployment rate, which tracks job-seekers aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 14.1% in March from 14.4% in February.

Among major economies in the bloc, Spain still reported the highest jobless rate, 11.7%, while Germany reported the lowest jobless rate, 3.2%.

The EUR/USD currency pair settled 0.31% higher at 1.0758 on Friday. For the week, the major currency pair advanced 0.63%, while extending the gains from the previous two weeks.

The Forex pair has pulled back from a fresh three-week high of 1.0812, which it touched in early US session on Friday.