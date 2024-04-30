France’s CPI inflation lowest since September 2021

Annual consumer price inflation in France has slowed to its lowest level since September 2021 in April, a preliminary figure showed on Tuesday.

Annual CPI inflation decelerated to 2.2% in April from 2.3% in March, while market consensus had pointed to a bigger slowdown to 2.1%.

In April, prices rose at a slower rate for food (1.2% YoY compared to 1.7% YoY in March) and for tobacco (9% YoY compared to 10.7% YoY in March).

Conversely, cost of energy picked up (3.8% YoY compared to 3.4% YoY in March).

And, prices dropped for manufactured products (-0.1% YoY compared to a 0.1% YoY increase in March).

Services inflation remained steady at 3% in April, data by INSEE showed.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in the country increased 0.5% in April, while matching market estimates, following a 0.2% rise in the prior month.

