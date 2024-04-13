Albertsons Companies announces $0.12 quarterly dividend

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI), a leading food and drug retailer in the US, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on May 10th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) closed 1.40% ($0.29) lower at $20.38 in New York on Friday, as they extended the losses from the previous six market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $11.74 billion.

The shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) went up 10.90% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 11.39% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 2 out of 3 surveyed investment analysts had rated Albertsons Companies Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $24.42, which translates into a 19.82% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $26.25.