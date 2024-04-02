fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Switzerland’s factory activity shrinks less than expected

Switzerland’s factory activity shrinks less than expected

April 2, 2024 9:24 am

Switzerland’s procure.ch and Credit Suisse Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was reported at a reading of 45.2 in March, up from 44 in the preceding month.

In comparison, a consensus of estimates had pointed to a reading of 44.9.

March has been the 15th consecutive month of contraction, but the smallest since April 2023.

There have been improvements in the sub-indexes of production (up 2.2 to 47.1), order book (up 3.5 to 44.6), purchasing volume (up 0.2 to 4.7) and employment (up 2.7 to 48.5).

Conversely, the sub-indexes of purchasing prices (down 4.6 to 41.5), delivery times (down 2.5 to 42.5), stocks purchased (down 5.4 to 39.5) and sales stocks (down 6.5 to 44.8) deteriorated in March.

The Swiss Franc was 0.48% weaker on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9086.

The Swiss currency held in proximity to a fresh 5-month low of 0.9090, which it registered earlier during the European session.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News