fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   South Korea’s CPI inflation stable at 3.1% in March

South Korea’s CPI inflation stable at 3.1% in March

April 2, 2024 7:34 am

Annual consumer price inflation in South Korea has remained stable at 3.1% in March, data by Statistics Korea showed.

It has been the highest CPI inflation reading since December, fueled by higher prices of fresh food and energy.

It also came in line with market consensus.

In month-over-month terms, South Korean consumer prices edged up 0.1% in March, below market estimates of a 0.3% rise and slowing from a 0.5% increase in February.

The South Korean Won was little changed on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/KRW currency pair last trading at 1,352.63.

Still, the Won held in proximity to a fresh 5-month low of 1,356.08, which it registered during the early phase of the Asian session.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News