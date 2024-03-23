CVS Health announces $0.665 quarterly dividend

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.665 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend will be paid on May 1st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 22nd 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS) closed 0.27% ($0.21) higher at $78.48 in New York on Friday, as they registered gains in six out of the past seven market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $98.763 billion.

The shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS) went down 15.27% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 0.61% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 12 out of 18 surveyed investment analysts had rated CVS Health Corp’s stock as “Buy”, while 6 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $88.47, which translates into a 12.73% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $99.00.