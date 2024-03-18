TPG RE Finance Trust announces cash dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX), a commercial real estate finance company, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.24 per share.

The dividend will be paid on April 25th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) closed 0.26% ($0.02) lower at $7.55 in New York on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $587.908 million.

The shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) went down 4.27% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 16.15% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 3 out of 6 surveyed investment analysts had rated TPG RE Finance Trust Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 2 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $7.30, which translates into a 3.31% downside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $9.00.