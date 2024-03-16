Johnson Controls announces quarterly dividend of $0.37

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on April 19th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25th 2024, the company said.

Johnson Controls International has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Stock Performance

The shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) closed 0.16% ($0.10) higher at $63.19 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gains from the previous three market sessions.

It has been the highest closing price for the stock since August 2nd 2023.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $43.064 billion.

The shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) went down 9.94% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 9.63% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 8 out of 15 surveyed investment analysts had rated Johnson Controls International’s stock as “Hold”, while 6 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $62.50, which translates into a 1.09% downside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $75.00.