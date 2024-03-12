Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   USD/ZAR hovers above six-week low with US CPI in focus

USD/ZAR hovers above six-week low with US CPI in focus

March 12, 2024 10:13 am

The USD/ZAR currency pair lost ground on Tuesday, as market players awaited the key US CPI report that may provide further clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut.

Annual headline consumer inflation in the United States probably remained steady at 3.1% in February, according to market consensus.

Annual core CPI inflation probably eased to 3.7% in February from 3.9% in January – a 2 1/2-year low.

Markets are pricing in three to four 25 basis point Fed rate cuts this year, with the chance of the first cut taking place in June at 70%, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app.

In other data, Rand traders will also pay attention to South Africa’s mining and manufacturing production figures for January due out on Thursday.

Currency Pair Performance

As of 9:48 GMT on Tuesday the USD/ZAR currency pair was losing 0.51% on the day to trade at 18.5812.

Earlier in the session, the exotic Forex pair went down as low as 18.5642. The latter has been the pair’s weakest level since February 2nd (18.5270).

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News