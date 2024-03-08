Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   UniCredit fined EUR 2.8 million for data breach

UniCredit fined EUR 2.8 million for data breach

March 8, 2024 3:40 pm

UniCredit SpA (UCG) has been fined EUR 2.8 million by Italy’s data protection authority in relation with a data breach case in 2018.

The cyber attack on the mobile banking platform led to the illicit acquisition of names, tax codes and other identification codes for nearly 778,000 clients and former clients.

“Banks must take all necessary technical and organisational and security measures to prevent their customers’ data from being unlawfully stolen,” the regulatory authority said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

In response, the Italian financial group said it would appeal the decision to court, while noting no bank data had been compromised.

Stock Performance

The shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG) were last losing 1.99% (EUR 0.625) to trade at EUR 30.745 in Milan on Friday.

The shares have pulled back from a recent high of EUR 31.680, or their highest level since August 2015.

The financial group’s total market cap now stands at EUR 51.551 billion.

The shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG) have risen 25.16% so far this year, following another 85.09% gain in 2023.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News