SMX PLC appoints new Chief Financial Officer

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX), an innovative company specializing in digitization of physical objects to foster a circular and closed loop economy, said last week it had appointed Ofira Bar as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1st.

Bar, a finance executive with 20 years of experience, is to succeed Limor Moshe Lotker as CFO.

She is to report directly to SMX Chief Executive Officer, Haggai Alon.

Bar will be responsible for the firm’s global finance, including financial planning and analysis, investor relations and tax.

Stock Performance

The shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC closed 0.59% ($0.0012) lower at $0.2010 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the losses from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $ 3.803 million.

The shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC have retreated 71.69% so far this year, following another 93.03% loss in 2023.