FMC Corporation announces quarterly dividend of $0.58

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a global agricultural sciences company, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share.

The dividend will be paid on April 18th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of FMC Corporation (FMC) closed 1.63% ($0.92) higher at $57.31 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $7.15 billion.

The shares of FMC Corporation (FMC) went down 49.48% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The agricultural sciences company’s shares have retreated 9.10% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 8 out of 13 surveyed investment analysts had rated FMC Corp’s stock as “Hold”, while 4 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $61.33, which translates into a 7.01% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $76.00.