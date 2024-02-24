Compass Minerals appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) said this week it had appointed Gordon Dunn as its next Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Dunn will be responsible for all global operations within the company’s Salt and Plant Nutrition businesses.

Dunn is to succeed George J. Schuller Jr., who has been the company’s COO since September 2019.

Dunn holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hull and a Bachelor of Science in mining and mining engineering from Nottingham Trent University.

”In addition to Gordon’s extensive experience leading safe and responsible operations, his technical expertise will serve us well as we focus on operational efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives across our operating footprint. His deep familiarity with our salt mining assets will be particularly important,” Edward C. Dowling Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Compass Minerals, said in a press release.

”I’m confident his steady leadership will further bolster the strong performance culture we are building, which we expect will ultimately translate to improved returns for shareholders,” the CEO added.

Stock Performance

The shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) closed 4.31% ($0.91) higher at $22.04 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a four-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $910.501 million.

The shares of Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) have retreated 12.95% so far this year, following another 38.24% loss in 2023.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 3 out of 5 surveyed investment analysts had rated Compass Minerals International Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $29.60, which translates into a 34.30% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $48.00.