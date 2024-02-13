Moody’s Corp appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Moody’s Corporation said on Tuesday that it had appointed Noémie Heuland as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1st.

As CFO, Heuland will head Moody’s global finance organization, which encompasses accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, financial systems, investor relations, strategic sourcing and procurement, tax and treasury.

Heuland has almost 25 years of financial leadership experience at public companies within the finance and technology industries.

She joins the company from Dayforce, where she has served as Executive Vice President and CFO since 2020.

Before that, Heuland spent 12 years with SAP.

Heuland, a Certified Public Accountant, holds an M.S. in Finance and Accounting from Nantes Business School of Management.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Noémie to the Moody’s team. Noémie brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience to Moody’s after nearly twenty-five years of finance leadership roles. Her impressive track record serving global markets, her significant experience with SaaS businesses, as well as her reputation as a business partner and team leader, make her the ideal CFO as we continue to grow and evolve,” Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s Corp, said in a press release.