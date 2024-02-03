RTX Corp announces $0.59 quarterly cash dividend

RTX Corp (RTX) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per outstanding share of RTX common stock.

The dividend will be paid on March 21st to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23rd 2024.

The defense company, which employs more than 185,000 people worldwide, has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1936.

Stock Performance

The shares of RTX Corp (RTX) closed 0.21% ($0.19) lower at $91.98 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of gains. This has been the highest closing price since July 24th 2023.

The aerospace and defense company’s total market cap now stands at $132.258 billion.

The shares of RTX Corp (RTX) went down 16.63% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 9.32% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 10 out of 14 surveyed investment analysts had rated RTX Corp’s stock as “Hold”, while 3 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $93.08, which translates into a 1.20% upside compared to Friday’s closing price.