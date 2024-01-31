BuildDirect appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc, a leading omni-channel building material retailer, said earlier this week its Board of Directors had appointed Marshall Rosichuk as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 27th.

Rosichuk is a financial executive with over two decades of experience as a CFO, Corporate Controller and Consultant to public and private companies within the service, manufacturing and construction sectors.

Before joining BuildDirect, Rosichuk served as CFO of Cantega Technologies Inc and held senior finance roles at Raydan Manufacturing Inc.

Rosichuk is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant.

Marshall Rosichuk obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Alberta.

“We are excited to welcome Marshall to the BuildDirect team. His experience and skill set will be an asset to BuildDirect and its operations as we continue to execute against our omni-channel strategy,” Shawn Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of BuildDirect, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc (BILD) closed 5.00% (CAD 0.04) lower at CAD 0.76 on the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday, as they snapped a recent streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at CAD 31.876 million.

The shares of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc have risen 38.18% so far this year, following another 100.00% gain in 2023.