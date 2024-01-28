Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   RiceBran Technologies sells Golden Ridge facility

RiceBran Technologies sells Golden Ridge facility

January 28, 2024 11:02 am

RiceBran Technologies said this week it had sold its Golden Ridge rice mill situated in Wynne, Arkansas, in a deal valued at $2.15 million.

The divestiture is expected to further narrow the company’s forecast annual net loss by nearly $1.5 million, while not jeopardizing the estimated $54.4 million in federal and $46 million in state net operating loss carryforwards which it had amassed as of December 31st 2022.

“This sale eliminates cash and working capital drags on the business’ profitability, streamlining operations while preserving the Company’s net operating loss carryforward assets,” Eric Tompkins, RiceBran’s Executive Chairman, said in a press release.

“We continue to own and operate MGI, our barley and oats mill located in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. This transaction is the advancement of the strategic restructuring process undertaken by the Board of Directors. Today, RiceBran has streamlined its business and balance sheet, eliminating unprofitable operations. We can now shift our attention to RiceBran’s future, as we explore a more sustainable way to take advantage of our tax assets and public listing to create value for shareholders.”

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News