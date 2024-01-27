Covalon appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

Covalon Technologies Ltd, an advanced medical technologies company, said on Friday that it had appointed Katie Martinovich, its Vice President – Finance, as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Martinovich is to succeed Jason Gorel, who will step down from the role in February to pursue other opportunities.

Meanwhile, Kim Crooks has rejoined the company as Senior Vice President – Operations.

”We would like to thank Mr. Gorel for his many contributions to Covalon and wish him well in his future. We are very glad to have both Ms. Martinovich and Ms. Crooks take on their new roles and join the Covalon executive leadership team to help us achieve our mission of providing innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes,” Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Covalon Technologies Ltd, said in a press release.